Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika remembers husband’s last moments with emotional details

American conservative activist Charlie was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika has opened up about the final moments she shared with her late husband.

Erika has also spoken about her husband's alleged killer and the possibility of death penalty.

On Wednesday, September 10, American conservative activist Charlie was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event.

Erika, who recently appointed as the CEO of Turning Point USA, stated that she wants the authorities to decide the fate of Tyler Robinson, the suspect accused of killing Kirk.

She told The New York Times, "I've had people ask, "Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the death penalty?" I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this."

Erika said she doesn't want to participate in deciding her husband's killer punishment because she fears it could burden her with guilt, conflicting with her Christian beliefs.

She expressed that taking revenge could affect her eternal salvation and her hope of being reunited with Charlie in heaven.

Erika also recalled Charlie's last moments after he was shot and said that he "died happy" in hospital.

"His eyes were semi-open. And he had this knowing, Mona Lisa-like half-smile. Like he’d died happy. Like Jesus rescued him. The bullet came, he blinked, and he was in heaven," she added.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at Charlie’s funeral, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona today.

He will be joined by Vice President J.D. Vance and senior Cabinet members.

