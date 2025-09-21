Home / World

David Lammy defends UK-France migrant deal as three deported

The new UK-France deal allows the UK to send illegal Channel-crossing migrants back to France

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The UK's deputy prime minister David Lammy has defended the government's migrant returns agreement with France despite its limited impact so far.

This “one in, one out” pilot scheme was created earlier in the summer as part of a deal between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron during Macron’s state visit to the UK in July.

Lammy, who previously served as the foreign secretary but was reassigned in a recent cabinet reshuffle by Keir Starmer explained that this pilot program is only the first step. 

The government plans to use it as part of a wider effort to return more migrants to France.

The purpose of this program is to reduce the number of people crossing the English Channel in small boats.

During an interview on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Lammy admitted that the migrant situation is frustrating for public.

"This pilot is the first step at a negotiated deal with France for one in, one out," he said.

So far, three migrants have been sent back to France under the UK's deportation agreement including an Iranian man, Eritrean man and an Indian man.

"We can build on it over the coming months and increase the numbers. That's what I expect the home secretary will be doing," Lammy shared.

The new UK-France deal allows the UK to send illegal Channel-crossing migrants back to France, while France will send an equal number of asylum seekers with valid claims to the UK.

The first group of these asylum seekers is expected to arrive next week.

