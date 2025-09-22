Home / World

Musk, Trump surprise reunion at Charlie Kirk's memorial service sparks frenzy

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were seen shaking hands at Charlie Kirk’s memorial

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Musk, Trump’s surprise reunion at Charlie Kirks memorial service sparks frenzy
Musk, Trump’s surprise reunion at Charlie Kirk's memorial service sparks frenzy

Donald Trump met with billionaire Elon Musk, his once trusted adviser with whom the president had a spectacular public falling out, at a memorial event for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, raising speculation that the two could be reconciling.

Trump shook hands with and chatted to Musk, who once led the president’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which took a hatchet to the US federal workforce and agencies in the early months of Trump’s second administration.

The pair sat in the stands of a stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where tens of thousands had gathered to pay tribute to Kirk, who was shot dead on 10 September at a Utah university campus.

Video of the two was shared by the official White House account on social media platform X, which Musk owns.

Musk donated more than $270m to Trump’s presidential campaign, barnstorming key battleground states for the Republican.

After the election, he oversaw the launch of the DOGE, a controversial initiative that eliminated thousands of government jobs deemed by the agency to be part of a pattern of waste, fraud and abuse.

Charlie Kirk hailed as 'martyr for American freedom' by Trump at memorial

Charlie Kirk hailed as 'martyr for American freedom' by Trump at memorial
Erika Kirk ‘forgives’ husband Charlie Kirk's alleged killer at emotional memorial service

Gatwick Airport gets approval for second runway expansion

Gatwick Airport gets approval for second runway expansion
Gatwick is the second busiest airport in the UK and also the busiest single runway airport in Europe

Utah residents at risk from toxic dust containing arsenic and lead

Utah residents at risk from toxic dust containing arsenic and lead
Some Utah dust contain dangerous thallium, which can cause hair loss, digestive problems and premature birth

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika remembers husband’s last moments with emotional details

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika remembers husband’s last moments with emotional details
American conservative activist Charlie was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event

David Lammy defends UK-France migrant deal as three deported

David Lammy defends UK-France migrant deal as three deported
The new UK-France deal allows the UK to send illegal Channel-crossing migrants back to France

John Stapleton, veteran broadcaster ‘peacefully’ passes away at 97

John Stapleton, veteran broadcaster ‘peacefully’ passes away at 97
Broadcaster John Stapleton battled Parkinson's disease, recently complicated by pneumonia

COVID-19 whistleblower sentenced to additional 4 years in prison

COVID-19 whistleblower sentenced to additional 4 years in prison
Chinese citizen-journalist Zhang Zhan jailed for second time for documenting early pandemic

US journalists face Pentagon censorship, new restrictions spark concerns

US journalists face Pentagon censorship, new restrictions spark concerns
Journalists face strict publishing guidelines and job threats in the new Pentagon rules

Virginia woman wins $150K Powerball jackpot with ChatGPT's help

Virginia woman wins $150K Powerball jackpot with ChatGPT's help
Powerball winner vows to donate all AI-assisted lottery winnings to charity

UK jets join NATO air defence mission over Poland amid Russian aggression

UK jets join NATO air defence mission over Poland amid Russian aggression
UK Defence Minister John Healey vows to defend NATO airspace after Russia incursion

WWII bomb discovery sparks mass evacuation in Hong Kong

WWII bomb discovery sparks mass evacuation in Hong Kong
Thousands evacuated after US-made WWII bomb discovered in busy Hong Kong district

Poland deploys fighter jets as Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine

Poland deploys fighter jets as Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine
Estonia claims three Russian fighter jets entered its airspace without permission