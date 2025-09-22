Gatwick Airport gets approval for second runway expansion

Home / World

Gatwick is the second busiest airport in the UK and also the busiest single runway airport in Europe

The UK government approved Gatwick Airport’s second runway for use on Sunday, September 21.

Although the northern runway already exists alongside main runway, it hasn’t been usable simultaneously with the main runway because the two are too close together.

Gatwick is already the second busiest airport in the UK and also the busiest single runway airport in Europe.

As per multiple outlets, Gatwick’s northern runway is currently only a taxiway and is used when the main runway is closed.

The £2.2 billion expansion will move it 12 meters north so both runways can be used at the same time, allowing 100,000 more flights each year.

This will enable 100,000 additional flights per year, create 14,000 jobs and add £1 billion annually to the economy.

As per the reports, the airport could process 75 million passengers a year by the late 2030s.

The Gatwick runway expansion was initially turned down due to concerns about noise control and public transport.

Environmental and community campaigners also warned that the extra flights could have serious negative effects on the environment and local residents.

The government is now satisfied that Gatwick has addressed earlier concerns.

Additionally, local residents affected by noise will be able to claim compensation from the airport to cover the cost of installing triple glazed windows.

And people who live directly under the flight path who choose to sell their homes could have their stamp duty and estate agent fees paid for up to 1% of the purchase price.

