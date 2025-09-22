Charlie Kirk hailed as 'martyr for American freedom' by Trump at memorial

Home / World

  • By Bushra Saleem
Tens of thousands of people attended a memorial service in Arizona for Charlie Kirk, the right-wing United States activist and founder of Turning Point USA, who was shot dead this month.

The event took place on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which seats more than 63,000 people. Organisers said additional space was arranged nearby to accommodate overflow crowds, reported Al Jazeera.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and several other Republicans addressed the gathering, which Turning Point USA called “Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk”.

Trump described Kirk as an “American martyr” in his address.

“He’s a martyr now for America’s freedom,” Trump said. “I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history.”

Kirk’s widow, Erika, who recently became the organisation’s chief executive, also spoke, saying that she forgave Kirk’s killer.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has in recent years advocated for several far-right causes, was also in attendance, sitting next to Trump, months after leaving his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

