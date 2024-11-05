World

U.S. Boeing workers end strike after agreeing to 38% pay increase

Boeing has been working to stabilize its finances and end the strike, which has cost nearly $10 billion

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
U.S. Boeing workers end strike after agreeing to 38% pay increase
U.S. Boeing workers end strike after agreeing to 38% pay increase

Boeing workers of United States (US) have agreed to accept the aviation giant’s new pay offers, which brings an end to a strike that lasted for seven weeks and caused multiple issues.  

According to BBC, around 30,000 Boeing workers were on strike demanding 40% wage increase since September 13, which lead to an intense slowdown at the plane’s factories intensifying the crisis at the company.

Under the the new contact, the workers will receive a 38% pay raise over the next four years.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union says that workers can return to their jobs by Wednesday or as late as November 12.

In addition to this, IAM revealed that 59% of workers demanded a new deal, which contains a one-off $12,000 bonus and a change to worker’s retirement plans.

Jon Holden, leader of union said, "Through this victory and the strike that made it possible, IAM members have taken a stand for respect and fair wages in the workplace.”

The Aircraft Industry Company has been trying to stabilize its finances and end the strike, which has already cost nearly $10 billion, the Anderson Economic Group disclosed.

Earlier in October, the company’s commercial aircraft division reported an operating loss of $4 billion for the quarter ending in September.

It is pertinent to note that Boeing had launched a share sale to raise over $20 billion, following warnings that a prolonged strike could lead to a downgrade of Boeing’s credit rating, which would make it more expensive to borrow the money

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update
Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite

Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite
Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’

Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

World News

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
UK government takes bold step toward a 'smoke-free generation'
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Historic auction set to feature Titanic coal and treasures from 150 shipwrecks
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Slovak climber tragically dies after conquering rare Himalayan feat
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
How is cloth coloring making environment bleak?
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
US 2024 elections: Polling time, key states, and vote counting process
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Harris, Trump makes final push in Pennsylvania on eve of Election Day
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Historic US presidential items go up for auction including George Washington’s hair
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Scotland braces for heavy snowfall and freezing conditions THIS month
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Kamala Harris leaves Donald Trump out of picture for positive campaign finale
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Lahore's Air Quality issue: Pakistan calls out India for smog surge
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India prepares for special prayers on election day