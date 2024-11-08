World

World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win

Elon Musk leaves Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg behind to become the world's richest person

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Elon Musk leaves Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg behind to become the world's richest person

The world's top 10 billionaires’ wealth soared to a record $64 billion after Donald Trump won his second term in the White House.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, the richest persons in the world added billions to their fortune on Thursday, November 7, 2024, following the re-election of Trump.

Tesla owner and the biggest supporter of Republican president Elon Musk stand firm on the top position as the richest person in the world after his wealth surged by $26.5 billion to bring his net worth to $ 290 billion. SpaceX founder sees largest gain among billionaires.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ wealth grew $7.1 billion after the Washington Post owner decided to not endorse Vice President and Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris publically in the election. He stands in the second position with a total net worth of $228 billion.

Oracle cofounder and Trump supporter Larry Ellison, former Microsoft executives Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, and former Google executives Larry Page were also included among the gainers.

Meanwhile, unlike the top two billionaires, Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg lost $80.9 million but still managed to maintain his third richest man in the world position with a net worth of $202 billion.

Here is the list of top ten richest person in the world with their net worth.

Top 10 Billionaires Of The World

Worlds 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win


