Home / World

Paul Doyle faces 24 new charges over Liverpool victory parade incident

Paul Doyle was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade

Paul Doyle faces 24 new charges over Liverpool victory parade incident
Paul Doyle faces 24 new charges over Liverpool victory parade incident

A man who allegedly drove into a crowd of fans at Liverpool's Premier League victory parade has been faces an additional 24 charges.

Paul Doyle appeared by video from prison at Liverpool Crown Court and became emotional when confirming his name.

He was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade on Monday, May 26, 2025 and more than 130 people were injured.

As per multiple reports, he was initially supposed to plead to the original seven charges which he was given shortly after the incident but the court was told that prosecutors have now added 24 more charges to the case.

His initial charges included one for dangerous driving from his home to Water Street, four counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, one of attempting to cause GBH with intent and one of wounding with intent to cause GBH.

Doyle did not enter any pleas during the hearing which lasted about 20 minutes as his lawyer requested more time to review the new counts.

As per the reports, the 23 of the new charges are for injuring victim and one is for being involved in public violence.

The hearing was adjourned until 4 September.

You Might Like:

European wildfires force thousands to evacuate as death toll climbs

European wildfires force thousands to evacuate as death toll climbs
Spain seeks European Union help in fight against multiple forest fires in the country's northwest

China 'expels' US warship from disputed south sea waters in tense encounter

China 'expels' US warship from disputed south sea waters in tense encounter
US navy destroyer conducts FONOP near disputed Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea

Fake Labubu dolls flooding UK market pose ‘choking danger,’ CTSI warns

Fake Labubu dolls flooding UK market pose ‘choking danger,’ CTSI warns
Thousands of dodgy Labubu dolls seized in UK as consumer body sounds alarm

Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister set record straight on border speaker removal

Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister set record straight on border speaker removal
South Korean military claimed North Korea began dismantling propaganda loudspeakers

Melania Trump issues $1B legal warning to Hunter Biden over Epstein claims

Melania Trump issues $1B legal warning to Hunter Biden over Epstein claims
Hunter Biden faces $1 billion defamation threat from Melania Trump over Jeffrey Epstein comments

School bus with 43 onboard overturns in Texas, injuring 10

School bus with 43 onboard overturns in Texas, injuring 10
The incident occurred right after school when no students were dropped off

London chess prodigy becomes youngest female master player

London chess prodigy becomes youngest female master player
Bodhana Sivanandan is the youngest female player to beat a chess grandmaster

Wildfire threatens major Greek city amid Europe's heatwave

Wildfire threatens major Greek city amid Europe's heatwave
Scorching heat of 38°C temperatures and smoke have caused intense suffocation, leading to breathing problems

Air Canada set to suspend flights ahead of looming strike

Air Canada set to suspend flights ahead of looming strike
The airline is currently repositioning crew and aircraft to prepare for an entire shutdown soon

Wild rabbits spotted with tentacles-like growths on their heads in Colorado

Wild rabbits spotted with tentacles-like growths on their heads in Colorado
Cottontail papilloma virus CRPV rapidly spreads in the Midwest and warmer months, when insect activity peaks

Zelenskyy in Berlin for meeting with Trump, EU leaders before Alaska summit

Zelenskyy in Berlin for meeting with Trump, EU leaders before Alaska summit
Trump to speak to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders virtually ahead of summit with Putin

Smithsonian museums face review to align with Trump's 'American exceptionalism'

Smithsonian museums face review to align with Trump's 'American exceptionalism'
White House to review eight Smithsonian museums to ensure ‘alignment’ with Trump’s plan