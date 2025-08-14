Paul Doyle faces 24 new charges over Liverpool victory parade incident

A man who allegedly drove into a crowd of fans at Liverpool's Premier League victory parade has been faces an additional 24 charges.
Paul Doyle appeared by video from prison at Liverpool Crown Court and became emotional when confirming his name.
He was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade on Monday, May 26, 2025 and more than 130 people were injured.
As per multiple reports, he was initially supposed to plead to the original seven charges which he was given shortly after the incident but the court was told that prosecutors have now added 24 more charges to the case.
His initial charges included one for dangerous driving from his home to Water Street, four counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, one of attempting to cause GBH with intent and one of wounding with intent to cause GBH.
Doyle did not enter any pleas during the hearing which lasted about 20 minutes as his lawyer requested more time to review the new counts.
As per the reports, the 23 of the new charges are for injuring victim and one is for being involved in public violence.
The hearing was adjourned until 4 September.