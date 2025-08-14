Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister set record straight on border speaker removal

North Korea has broken silence on South Korean military claims about dismantling propaganda loudspeakers.
According to CNN, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has denied all the claims regarding the removal of propaganda speakers from the border aimed at the south.
In a statement published by the state media, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), on Thursday, August 14, Kim Yo Jong declared that the country has “never removed” the speaker and “are not willing to remove them” in the future.
She said, “We have clarified on several occasions that we have no will to improve relations with (South Korea),” adding that their stance “will be fixed in our constitution in the future."
This came after the South Korean military, after dismantling its loudspeakers earlier this week, claimed that North Korea has also removed some of its propaganda speakers.
Meanwhile, Kim, who is also the deputy director of the North Korean propaganda department, called South Korea’s claims “unfounded unilateral supposition and a red herring."
Propaganda speakers on both sides of the borders, besides broadcasting messages on the speakers, were often blasted with unnecessary noises. South Korea frequently plays K-pop songs across the border, while North Korea responds with disturbing sounds such as howling animals.
North Korea views Seoul’s propaganda broadcasts as an act of war and previously warned to blow up the speakers.