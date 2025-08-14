Guy's Hospital incident: Hundreds evacuate after chlorine gas release

A failed chemical explosion at London's Guy's Hospital forced 150 people to evacuate with several others taken to the hospital.
The incident occurred when a hospital engineer accidentally mixed chlorine with sulphuric acid.
Two fire engines, two rescue unites, a command unit and hazardous materials specialists were sent to the hospital shortly after the incident.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The incident is believed to have been caused by the mixing of chemicals inside a plant room which produced a chlorine gas," as per The Independent.
“One person was injured as a result of a chemical reaction. Several people, who came to the aid of the person, have been treated for the inhalation of chlorine gas," the statement added.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it treated nine people at the site and took four of them to the hospital.
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the chemical incident happened in a "non-patient area" of the hospital.
As per the reports, the situation is now under control and the site has reopened.
Guy's Hospital is a major hospital with 400 beds that focuses on treatments for cancer, kidney problems, urinary system issues, dental care, ear, nose and throat and orthopaedic conditions.