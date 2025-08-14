Home / World

European wildfires force thousands to evacuate as death toll climbs

Spain seeks European Union help in fight against multiple forest fires in the country's northwest

European wildfires force thousands to evacuate as death toll climbs
European wildfires force thousands to evacuate as death toll climbs

Thousands of the people were forced to evacuate as the Southern Europe wildfires intensified.

According to Independent, wildfires in Europe are escalating round-the-clock as efforts to protect Greece's third-largest city continue.

Firefighters near Patras, Greece, battle to protect homes and fields from wildfires moving through pine trees and olive groves that have destroyed many vehicles in the parking lot of the apartments.

Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis said, “Today is another very difficult day with the level of fire risk remaining very high across many parts of the country,” adding that at least 15 firefighters were hospitalised or provided medical attention for burns, smoke inhalation or exhaustion.

As planes and helicopters continued to drop water, residents also helped battle the fires with branches and water buckets.

Numerous European countries dealing with the wildfire after weeks of extreme heat in the Mediterranean are facing challenges due to limited resources.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska on Wednesday, August 13, officially asked for help from the European Union to battle with at least 14 forest fires in the country.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, in a post on social media, wrote, “The wildfire situation remains serious, and taking extra precautions is essential. Thank you, once again, to all those working tirelessly to fight the flames."

More than 8,000 people have been evacuated in the provinces of León and Zamora as precautionary measures, as at least three have died in Spain, Turkey and Albania wildfires.

You Might Like:

China 'expels' US warship from disputed south sea waters in tense encounter

China 'expels' US warship from disputed south sea waters in tense encounter
US navy destroyer conducts FONOP near disputed Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea

Fake Labubu dolls flooding UK market pose ‘choking danger,’ CTSI warns

Fake Labubu dolls flooding UK market pose ‘choking danger,’ CTSI warns
Thousands of dodgy Labubu dolls seized in UK as consumer body sounds alarm

Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister set record straight on border speaker removal

Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister set record straight on border speaker removal
South Korean military claimed North Korea began dismantling propaganda loudspeakers

Melania Trump issues $1B legal warning to Hunter Biden over Epstein claims

Melania Trump issues $1B legal warning to Hunter Biden over Epstein claims
Hunter Biden faces $1 billion defamation threat from Melania Trump over Jeffrey Epstein comments

School bus with 43 onboard overturns in Texas, injuring 10

School bus with 43 onboard overturns in Texas, injuring 10
The incident occurred right after school when no students were dropped off

London chess prodigy becomes youngest female master player

London chess prodigy becomes youngest female master player
Bodhana Sivanandan is the youngest female player to beat a chess grandmaster

Wildfire threatens major Greek city amid Europe's heatwave

Wildfire threatens major Greek city amid Europe's heatwave
Scorching heat of 38°C temperatures and smoke have caused intense suffocation, leading to breathing problems

Air Canada set to suspend flights ahead of looming strike

Air Canada set to suspend flights ahead of looming strike
The airline is currently repositioning crew and aircraft to prepare for an entire shutdown soon

Wild rabbits spotted with tentacles-like growths on their heads in Colorado

Wild rabbits spotted with tentacles-like growths on their heads in Colorado
Cottontail papilloma virus CRPV rapidly spreads in the Midwest and warmer months, when insect activity peaks

Zelenskyy in Berlin for meeting with Trump, EU leaders before Alaska summit

Zelenskyy in Berlin for meeting with Trump, EU leaders before Alaska summit
Trump to speak to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders virtually ahead of summit with Putin

Smithsonian museums face review to align with Trump's 'American exceptionalism'

Smithsonian museums face review to align with Trump's 'American exceptionalism'
White House to review eight Smithsonian museums to ensure ‘alignment’ with Trump’s plan

Typhoon Podul makes landfall in Taiwan, disrupting hundreds of flights

Typhoon Podul makes landfall in Taiwan, disrupting hundreds of flights
Southern Taiwan comes to a standstill as Typhoon Podul triggers heavy rainfall and disruptions