European wildfires force thousands to evacuate as death toll climbs

Thousands of the people were forced to evacuate as the Southern Europe wildfires intensified.
According to Independent, wildfires in Europe are escalating round-the-clock as efforts to protect Greece's third-largest city continue.
Firefighters near Patras, Greece, battle to protect homes and fields from wildfires moving through pine trees and olive groves that have destroyed many vehicles in the parking lot of the apartments.
Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis said, “Today is another very difficult day with the level of fire risk remaining very high across many parts of the country,” adding that at least 15 firefighters were hospitalised or provided medical attention for burns, smoke inhalation or exhaustion.
As planes and helicopters continued to drop water, residents also helped battle the fires with branches and water buckets.
Numerous European countries dealing with the wildfire after weeks of extreme heat in the Mediterranean are facing challenges due to limited resources.
Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska on Wednesday, August 13, officially asked for help from the European Union to battle with at least 14 forest fires in the country.
Furthermore, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, in a post on social media, wrote, “The wildfire situation remains serious, and taking extra precautions is essential. Thank you, once again, to all those working tirelessly to fight the flames."
More than 8,000 people have been evacuated in the provinces of León and Zamora as precautionary measures, as at least three have died in Spain, Turkey and Albania wildfires.