Melania Trump issues $1B legal warning to Hunter Biden over Epstein claims

First Lady Melania Trump has threatened to sue Hunter Biden over his Jeffrey Epstein comments.
According to BBC, Melania has warned to take legal action against Biden and sue him for more than $1 billion over his claims that the convicted sex offender introduced her to Donald Trump.
Biden, in an interview earlier this month, strongly condemned US President Trump’s close ties with the sex offender and claimed that the unreleased Epstein documents would "implicate" him.
The 55-year-old told filmmaker Andrew Callaghan, “Epstein introduced Melania to Trump, the connections are so wide and deep,” citing Michael Wolff as the source, the author whom Trump called a “Third Rate Reporter” in June.
The lawyers of the first lady described claims of the former President Joe Biden’s youngest son as “false, disparaging, defamatory and inflammatory."
The lawyers, in a letter sent to Biden's attorney, demanded to retract the claims regarding the first lady and apologised for the statement that caused "overwhelming financial and reputational harm" to the US president's wife or face legal action for "over $1bn in damages."
The letter also accuses Biden of having a "vast history of trading on the names of others… to draw attention to yourself."
Trump, who was a friend of Epstein until the 2000s, married Melania in 2005 in a lavish ceremony at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida.