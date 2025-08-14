School bus with 43 onboard overturns in Texas, injuring 10

An elementary school bus was overturned in Texas on a rural road north of Austin, admitting ten people to the hospitals.
The tragic incident, which took place on Wednesday, August 13, left nine students injured along with the driver.
Kevin Parker, assistant chief with Austin-Travis County Medical Emergency Services noted that one of the injuries was life-threatening while two were potentially life-threatening.
There were 43 people on the bus at the time. The rollover occurred after school, before any students had been dropped off, said Bruce Gearing, superintendent of the Leander Independent School District.
Described as a 2024 model with seatbelts, it was not made clear what caused the bus to flip as the officials noted a slight curve in the road and said a preliminary investigation is ongoing.
"This part of our Leander ISD family has been through so much already this summer with the floods and this tragedy this afternoon is really breaking our hearts," Gearing shared.
He further added, "We want each of those students and their families to know that our prayers are with them, our thoughts are with them, and we will do everything that we can in our power to support them."
The bus driver was described as a seasoned veteran and the vehicle primarily carried students from a local elementary school. It is unclear how many students were wearing seatbelts when the bus rolled.