How grapes can add five years to your life, study reveals 

Grapes, often considered as superfood could add five years to your life, according to recent research.
The study suggests that grapes help counteract the negative effects of a junk food diet by reducing fats and sugars found in processed foods.
Rich in beneficial compounds, grapes boost gut bacteria, lower cholesterol and provide antioxidants that reduce inflammation, ultimately lowering the risk of heart disease and cancer.
Dr. John Pezzuto from Western New England University in US, stated "It adds an entirely new dimension to the old saying 'you are what you eat.”
He also explained that grapes can modify gene expression, calling this finding “truly remarkable."
In a series of experiments, mice were fed a high-fat diet typical for Western countries, along with a daily powdered grape supplement equivalent to one punnet.
The mice that received the grape supplement had lower levels of fatty liver and lived longer than those that did not.
A third study found that grapes can help boost metabolism and aid in calorie burning, specifically the fruit helps to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), both of which have been associated with a junk food diet.
As liver disease rises globally due to poor diet, the doctor expressed for this issue as "Adding grapes to a high-fat diet can extend life, showcasing the power of nutrigenomics in understanding diet and health."
Furthermore, recent research also shows that grapes can lower the risk of heart attack and stroke.