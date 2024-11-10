World

Trump’s second term in White House: Potential contenders of his top team

Donald Trump has hired his 2024 campaign co-chair Susan Summerall Wiles as his chief of staff

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Trump’s second term in White House: Potential contenders of his top team
Trump’s second term in White House: Potential contenders of his top team 

The 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump announced the name of the first official member of his incoming administration.

Day after declaring his victory in the elections, Trump on Thursday, November 2024, revealed that his 2024 campaign co-chair Susan Summerall Wiles will work as the White House chief of staff during his second term.

According to BBC, the Republican president who will take office on January 20, 2025, has begun searching and shortlisting candidates for his top team after winning over US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here are the names of potential members of the Trump administration during his second term in the White House:

White House Chief Of Staff

Susie Wiles would become the first female White House chief of staff during President Trump’s tenure all set to begin from 2025.

The 67-year-old has been working with the Republican candidates for a long time. She played a key role during Trump’s campaign in 2016 as well as the 2024 elections. She also made Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign in 1980 successful. 

Rihanna hints at retirement with cryptic statement

Rihanna hints at retirement with cryptic statement
Kate Middleton makes powerful appearance at Festival of Remembrance after beating cancer

Kate Middleton makes powerful appearance at Festival of Remembrance after beating cancer
Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting

Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria

World News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Saudi Arabia on track to build world’s largest building by 2030
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Xi and Prabowo sign 'major' deals to strengthen China-Indonesia partnership
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Lake Como offers visitors a 'unique' souvenir with cans of pure Italian air
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Nancy Pelosi slams Biden for Kamala Harris’ defeat to Trump in 2024 election
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
132-year-old bottle with 'hidden' message found inside Corsewall Lighthouse
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Blast at railway station in Quetta, Pakistan claims 25 lives
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
AI artwork of World War II code-breaker Alan Turin sold for $1.3 million
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Fatal Pennsylvania shooting leaves 2 wounded, 3 dead, including suspect
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Donald Trump’s 2020 election case gets paused after becoming President
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Italy's Pompeii implements visitor limit to protect site from overcrowding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Five craziest Guinness world records