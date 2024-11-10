Trump’s second term in White House: Potential contenders of his top team 

The 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump announced the name of the first official member of his incoming administration.
Day after declaring his victory in the elections, Trump on Thursday, November 2024, revealed that his 2024 campaign co-chair Susan Summerall Wiles will work as the White House chief of staff during his second term.
According to BBC, the Republican president who will take office on January 20, 2025, has begun searching and shortlisting candidates for his top team after winning over US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Here are the names of potential members of the Trump administration during his second term in the White House:
White House Chief Of Staff
Susie Wiles would become the first female White House chief of staff during President Trump’s tenure all set to begin from 2025.
The 67-year-old has been working with the Republican candidates for a long time. She played a key role during Trump’s campaign in 2016 as well as the 2024 elections. She also made Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign in 1980 successful.