New York welcomes 2024 holiday season with stunning Christmas tree

The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, one of the most famous holiday displays in the world has finally arrived in New York City.
As per multiple outlets, the 74-foot, 11-ton Norway Spruce was transported from Massachusetts and placed in position with the help of a crane on Saturday morning in Midtown Manhattan.
As soon as the tree arrives, it signals the start of the 2024 holiday season in the Big Apple.
The tree will be adorned with five miles of light strands, with over 50,000 multicoloured LED bulbs.
While, a Swarovski star crown glittering with 3 million crystals, will shine at the top.
The tree was cut down on Thursday morning and then transported onto a flatbed truck for its 140-mile journey to New York.
This tree was donated by the Albert family in West Stockbridge.
Rockefeller Center head gardener Erik Pauze said he first spotted the tree in 2020.
Pauze told Center Magazine, “I saw the beautiful Norway Spruce as I drove down the road, and it was right in front of me. I knocked on the door and met Earl Albert. I asked if he would someday consider donating the Tree to Rockefeller Center. His answer was immediately yes."
The family shared that the tree was planted in 1967. Not only this, it also represents the first Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree from Massachusetts since 1959.
Once taken down in January, this tree will be turned into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.
The lightning ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 4.