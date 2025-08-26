Home / World

Taylor Swift concert terror plot: 16-year-old convicted in Germany

The suspect's aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert

The teenager has been found guilty of supporting a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift's concerts in Austria last year.

The 16-year-old boy was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence on Tuesday, August 26.

As per Sky News, the court said he fully admitted to his actions during a private trial held because of his age.

Under a suspended sentence, convicts need to meet certain conditions to avoid being sent to prison.

German judges determined that at the time, the 14-year-old Syrian national supported the ideology of the Islamic State group.

Earlier, a 19-year-old suspect had been detained after admitting to planning a suicide attack using explosives and knives at Swift's concert.

His aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert.

The court heard that he was talking online with a young man in Austria who planned to attack Swift concert in Vienna.

Investigators also found homemade explosives, detonators and other materials at the suspect's apartment.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the directorate of state security and intelligence, added at the time that the suspect was "clearly radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State and thinks it is right to kill infidels."

This comes after Taylor Swift officially confirmed her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on Tuesday, August 29.

