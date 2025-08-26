Australia police shooting kills 2 officers, manhunt underway

Australia's Victoria state shooting has left two officers dead while one other seriously injured.
According to Sky News, Australian police has begun a manhunt on Tuesday, August 26, following the fatal shooting attack at a rural property in remote area.
Victoria police in a statement said that the shooting incident took place shortly after 10:30 am near Porepunkah, around 300km (190 miles) northeast of Melbourne, killing two officer and leaving third officer “seriously injured after being shot in the lower body."
As per police, “It's believed ten police attended the property on Rayner Track. It's believed the offender has since left the property and at this time his whereabouts are unknown. A significant search is actively underway to locate the man."
Speaking to reporters at around 6am, local time, (9am, GMT), Victoria Police Commissioner Mike Bush paid tribute to the "brave" officers who died, confirming one was a 59-year-old detective and the other a senior constable aged 35.