Home / World

Australia police shooting kills 2 officers, manhunt underway

Australian police officer ‘seriously injured’ after shooting at rural property in Victoria state

Australia police shooting kills 2 officers, manhunt underway
Australia police shooting kills 2 officers, manhunt underway

Australia's Victoria state shooting has left two officers dead while one other seriously injured.

According to Sky News, Australian police has begun a manhunt on Tuesday, August 26, following the fatal shooting attack at a rural property in remote area.

Victoria police in a statement said that the shooting incident took place shortly after 10:30 am near Porepunkah, around 300km (190 miles) northeast of Melbourne, killing two officer and leaving third officer “seriously injured after being shot in the lower body."

As per police, “It's believed ten police attended the property on Rayner Track. It's believed the offender has since left the property and at this time his whereabouts are unknown. A significant search is actively underway to locate the man."

Speaking to reporters at around 6am, local time, (9am, GMT), Victoria Police Commissioner Mike Bush paid tribute to the "brave" officers who died, confirming one was a 59-year-old detective and the other a senior constable aged 35.

You Might Like:

Korean Air announces biggest-ever Boeing order amid Trump-Lee meeting

Korean Air announces biggest-ever Boeing order amid Trump-Lee meeting
South Korean airline makes billions order for Boeing and GE Aerospace as President Lee Jae Myung visits US

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook removed by Trump over fraud allegations

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook removed by Trump over fraud allegations
First Black woman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Lisa Cook, was appointed by Joe Biden

Cracker Barrel issues first statement after backlash over new logo

Cracker Barrel issues first statement after backlash over new logo
The dinning chain stocks dropped after it underwent major overhaul to attract new customers

Trump hints at shocking rebranding of Pentagon as Department of War

Trump hints at shocking rebranding of Pentagon as Department of War
Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump want to call the Department of Defence the 'Department of War'

Helicopter crash near Shanklin kills three, one critically injured

Helicopter crash near Shanklin kills three, one critically injured
The police initially treated the helicopter crash as a major incident to coordinate their response

UK weather: Wales, Northern Ireland sizzle with hottest August bank holiday on record

UK weather: Wales, Northern Ireland sizzle with hottest August bank holiday on record
The highest August bank holiday Monday temperature ever recorded in the UK and England was 33.2C

Cashless bail set to end under Trump’s sweeping executive orders

Cashless bail set to end under Trump’s sweeping executive orders
Several states have eliminated or nearly eliminated cash bail, including Illinois, New Mexico and New Jersey

Keurig Dr Pepper to buy JDE Peet’s in major deal

Keurig Dr Pepper to buy JDE Peet’s in major deal
Keurig Dr Pepper is extremely popular in the US, second only to Coca-Cola and even consumed more than Pepsi

Vietnam braces for ‘extremely dangerous fast-moving’ typhoon Kajiki

Vietnam braces for ‘extremely dangerous fast-moving’ typhoon Kajiki
Typhoon Kajiki triggers widespread evacuations and disruptions in Vietnam

Genetic screening in IVF may lessen ‘emotional toll’ of women over 35

Genetic screening in IVF may lessen ‘emotional toll’ of women over 35
IVF major breakthrough cuts risk of unsuccessful implantation among women over 35

Virginia Giuffre’s memoir 'Nobody's Girl' all set to release after her death

Virginia Giuffre’s memoir 'Nobody's Girl' all set to release after her death
Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s 'unsparing' memoir to be published posthumously

Mushroom murder case sole survivor opens up on grief of 'half alive' feeling

Mushroom murder case sole survivor opens up on grief of 'half alive' feeling
Mushroom poisoning survivor Ian Wilkinson offers forgiveness to murderer Erin Patterson