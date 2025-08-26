Llandudno fire rages near Maesdu Golf Club, residents told to stay indoors

A huge fire has erupted on a mountain near the resort tow of Llandudno with smokes and flames visible from Cwm Mountain close to Maesdu Gold Club in Conwy.
As per multiple reports, emergency services were called to the the fire on at 12.56 pm on Tuesday, August 26.
Some reports suggested that the smoke from the fire is visible as far away as Abergele, Llanfairfechan and the Conwy Valley.
Fire crews present at the scene to control the fire include two fire engines from Llandudno, one each from Colwyn Bay, Denbigh Holywell and Rhyl along with two special wildfires units from Abergele.
The fire service has warned people to avoid going near the area and for those living in Llandudno to keep their windows and doors shut.
In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said, "We are in attendance at a fire behind Maes Du Golf Club on Cwm Mountain, Llandudno."
This follows several other recent fires in north Wales including a gorse fire on Friday, August 22 that badly damaged Mynydd Bodafon in Llannerch-y-medd on Anglesey and a smaller fire in Newborough Forest.
The fire in Llandudno has caused widespread concern in the surrounding area.