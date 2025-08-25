Home / World

UK weather: Wales, Northern Ireland sizzle with hottest August bank holiday on record

The highest August bank holiday Monday temperature ever recorded in the UK and England was 33.2C

Wales and Northern Ireland saw the hottest temperatures ever recorded for an August bank holiday Monday.

New records of temperatures were set on this August bank holiday Monday with Hawarden reaching 29.1C and Gogerddan 28.1C, breaking the previous record of 26.5C from 1991.

Meanwhile, Magilligan County Derry/Londonderry, reached 24.5C, breaking the previous August bank holiday record of 23.8C set at Banagher in 1983.

While, Wales and Norther Ireland set new temperature records, no records were broken in England or Scotland.

The highest August bank holiday Monday temperature ever recorded in the UK and England was 33.2C at London’s Heathrow Airport and Cambridge Botanic Garden on 26 August 2019 and in Scotland was 25.6C at Kelso, Roxburghshire, in 1984.

However, starting from Tuesday, the weather is expected to become more unstable as the remnants of Hurricane Erin are forecasted to bring wind and rain across much of the country.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said in a statement, noting, "On Monday it will be a very warm and sunny picture for most. It will start to go downhill and rain will start to move in for Northern Ireland into the afternoon."

As per the reports, rain is expected across the whole country on Tuesday especially in the west and wet conditions will continue through the weekend due to persistent low-pressure weather.

