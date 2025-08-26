Cracker Barrel issues first statement after backlash over new logo 

Cracker Barrel has opened up about the recent changes the franchise went through, reassuring customers that the brand values have remained the same despite the exterior revamping.
On Monday, August 25, the dining place addressed their viral logo rollout – which did not land well among customers – on an Instagram post, noting, "You've shown us that we could've done a better job sharing who we are and who we'll always be."
The Cracker Barrel statement shared that the restaurant chain will remain "a place where everyone feels at home, no matter where you’re from or where you’re headed."
Last week, the company unveiled a new logo that no longer featured a man leaning against a barrel or the words "Old Country Store."
Instead, it consisted of the company's name, in a colour scheme that it said was inspired by the chain's scrambled eggs and biscuits.
The change was part of a "strategic transformation" that aimed to update the chain's visual elements, spaces, food and retail offerings. The company's shares are down about 8.5% since the reveal ignited criticism, especially from those in conservative circles.
Among the critics was the president's son, Donald Trump Jr, who shared on Wednesday that the logo change was aiming to erase the American traditions from branding, making it more general.
Monday's statement also shared an update on the man in the original logo, Uncle Herschel, who will remain on menus and road signs and in stores.
"He's not going anywhere — he's family," the company said in the statement.
Cracker Barrel said its focus remain country hospitality and generous portions of food at fair prices. The modernisation, it said, was to ensure the restaurant will be there for the next generation.