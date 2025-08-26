Home / World

Fossil of 200-million-year-old crocodile ancestor found in Rajasthan

Fossil is estimated to be about 1.5 to 2 meters long, dating back to the Jurrassic period

Fossil of 200-million-year-old crocodile ancestor found in Rajasthan
Fossil of 200-million-year-old crocodile ancestor found in Rajasthan

Indian researchers uncovered fossil remains of a rare crocodile-like reptile called a phytosaur in Rajasthan.

The team found the fossil in Megha village, Jaisalmer district while working for the state's water department.

These fossil is estimated to be about 1.5 to 2 meters long and is thought to be over 200 million years old, dating back to the Jurrassic period.

PC:BBC
PC:BBC

Researches explained that the site may still have many undiscovered fossils which could provide valuable and fascinating insights into the history of evolution, as per BBC.

They further explained that the phytosaur was a semi-aquatic creature that lived partly in both rivers and on land and over time it developed into the crocodiles that we see today.

Researchers also discovered what appeared to be a fossilized egg which might have belonged to the same reptile.

"The fossil indicates a medium-sized phytosaur that probably lived near a river here millions of years ago and ate fish to survive," VS Parihar, a senior palaeontologist who is leading the research, told NDTV news channel.

Previously in 2018, scientists from the Geological Survey of India discovered fossils that were later confirmed to be from the oldest plant-eating dinosaur found in that area.

You Might Like:

Massive dust storm hits metro Phoenix, Arizona, triggering airport delay

Massive dust storm hits metro Phoenix, Arizona, triggering airport delay
Towering wall of dust in Phoenix knocks out power to thousands and disrupts travel

Potato addiction of 8-year-old schoolboy cured after hypnosis

Potato addiction of 8-year-old schoolboy cured after hypnosis
Lennie Sartin has eaten around 2,500 baked potatoes in just seven years

Australia police shooting kills 2 officers, manhunt underway

Australia police shooting kills 2 officers, manhunt underway
Australian police officer ‘seriously injured’ after shooting at rural property in Victoria state

Korean Air announces biggest-ever Boeing order amid Trump-Lee meeting

Korean Air announces biggest-ever Boeing order amid Trump-Lee meeting
South Korean airline makes billions order for Boeing and GE Aerospace as President Lee Jae Myung visits US

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook removed by Trump over fraud allegations

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook removed by Trump over fraud allegations
First Black woman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Lisa Cook, was appointed by Joe Biden

Cracker Barrel issues first statement after backlash over new logo

Cracker Barrel issues first statement after backlash over new logo
The dinning chain stocks dropped after it underwent major overhaul to attract new customers

Trump hints at shocking rebranding of Pentagon as Department of War

Trump hints at shocking rebranding of Pentagon as Department of War
Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump want to call the Department of Defence the 'Department of War'

Helicopter crash near Shanklin kills three, one critically injured

Helicopter crash near Shanklin kills three, one critically injured
The police initially treated the helicopter crash as a major incident to coordinate their response

UK weather: Wales, Northern Ireland sizzle with hottest August bank holiday on record

UK weather: Wales, Northern Ireland sizzle with hottest August bank holiday on record
The highest August bank holiday Monday temperature ever recorded in the UK and England was 33.2C

Cashless bail set to end under Trump’s sweeping executive orders

Cashless bail set to end under Trump’s sweeping executive orders
Several states have eliminated or nearly eliminated cash bail, including Illinois, New Mexico and New Jersey

Keurig Dr Pepper to buy JDE Peet’s in major deal

Keurig Dr Pepper to buy JDE Peet’s in major deal
Keurig Dr Pepper is extremely popular in the US, second only to Coca-Cola and even consumed more than Pepsi

Vietnam braces for ‘extremely dangerous fast-moving’ typhoon Kajiki

Vietnam braces for ‘extremely dangerous fast-moving’ typhoon Kajiki
Typhoon Kajiki triggers widespread evacuations and disruptions in Vietnam