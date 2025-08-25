Helicopter crash near Shanklin kills three, one critically injured

A helicopter crashed in a field near Shanklin on the Isle of Wight on Monday, August 25.
As a result, three people have lost their lives and one person has been seriously injured.
According to the local police, four people were on board the helicopter at the time of crash, as per BBC.
One of the helicopter passengers was taken by air to the Major Trauma Center at University Hospital Southampton and is seriously inured.
Operator Northumbria Helicopters confirmed that the aircraft, named Robinson R44 II was being used for a flying lesson and had taken off from Sandown Airport about 20 minutes before the crash.
In a statement, Shanklin Town Council said it was "shocked to hear about the incident involving a pleasure flight helicopter crash landing on the outskirts of the town."
It praised the pilot for "bringing the helicopter down" away from built up areas.
Local police said, "At this time we are unable to provide further information about the people involved.
"We will not be commenting on the circumstances of the incident but continue to work alongside the Air Accident Investigation Branch," it added.
The police initially treated the helicopter crash as a major incident to coordinate their response but the alert has now ended and the officers are continuing to reach out to and support the victim's family.