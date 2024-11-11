Cuba hit by strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake after recent hurricanes

World

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Cuba on Sunday, November 10.

As per Reuters, the tremor caused buildings to shake in Santiago de Cuba and in nearby rural areas.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The earthquake struck Cuba’s southeastern coast in Granma province, near the municipality of Bartolome Maso.

Many of the region's homes and buildings are already older and prone to damage.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 14 km (8.7 miles).

Residents described the earthquake as one of the strongest they had ever experienced. Some damage was also reported in Pilon, close to the quake’s epicenter.

Meanwhile, the Cuban capital of Havana was not affected by the earthquake.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said that there was no tsunami threat expected following the earthquake.

Much of the eastern part of the island was already devastated by Hurricane Oscar in October.

Last week, Hurricane Rafael also struck the western region, which resulted in a collapse of the national power grid.

This tragedy leaves 10 million people without electricity and efforts to recover the electricity are still ongoing.

The majority of seismic activity in Cuba occurs in the area around Santiago. 

Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
Discover 5 amazing animals that live without sleep
Buz Stop Boys: Ghana's youth unite to make country clean
New York welcomes 2024 holiday season with stunning Christmas tree
3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy mystery solved through modern scans
Thousands rally against Spanish authorities amid deadly floods
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Trump’s second term in White House: Potential contenders of his top team
Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting
Saudi Arabia on track to build world’s largest building by 2030
Xi and Prabowo sign 'major' deals to strengthen China-Indonesia partnership
Lake Como offers visitors a 'unique' souvenir with cans of pure Italian air