Cuba hit by strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake after recent hurricanes

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Cuba on Sunday, November 10.
As per Reuters, the tremor caused buildings to shake in Santiago de Cuba and in nearby rural areas.
However, no casualties have been reported so far.
The earthquake struck Cuba’s southeastern coast in Granma province, near the municipality of Bartolome Maso.
Many of the region's homes and buildings are already older and prone to damage.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 14 km (8.7 miles).
Residents described the earthquake as one of the strongest they had ever experienced. Some damage was also reported in Pilon, close to the quake’s epicenter.
Meanwhile, the Cuban capital of Havana was not affected by the earthquake.
The US National Tsunami Warning Center said that there was no tsunami threat expected following the earthquake.
Much of the eastern part of the island was already devastated by Hurricane Oscar in October.
Last week, Hurricane Rafael also struck the western region, which resulted in a collapse of the national power grid.
This tragedy leaves 10 million people without electricity and efforts to recover the electricity are still ongoing.
The majority of seismic activity in Cuba occurs in the area around Santiago.