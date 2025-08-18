Home / World

Bitcoin falls sharply as crypto market loses $500 million

Bitcoin and Ether both fell in price after recently reaching a new record highs

Bitcoin falls sharply as crypto market loses $500 million
Bitcoin falls sharply as crypto market loses $500 million

The new week opened with turbulence for cryptocurrencies!

Cryptocurrency market dropped sharply at the start of the week as economic concerns caused investors holding long positions to be force into selling, leading to losses of over $500 million.

As per CNBC, Bitcoin and Ether both fell in price after recently reaching a new record highs, with Bitcoin down to about $115,000 and Ether to about $,283.

Both cryptocurrencies declined because higher than expected US wholesale inflation data created doubts about whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.

As per the outlet, many crypto investors sold their crypto holdings to secure profit which caused a large number of forced sales across market.

In just 24 hours, more than 131,000 traders were liquidated with total sales reaching about $552 million.

This included $123 million in forced sales of Bitcoin and $178 million in Ether.

These liquidations happen when traders who borrowed money to bet on rising prices must sell to pay off their debts which then drives prices down much lower.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified that the bitcoin reserve created by President Trump in March will only consist of bitcoins already seized by the government and any plans to add more must be budget-neutral which left some investors disappointed.

You Might Like:

Hurricane Erin sparks life-threatening conditions along US coast

Hurricane Erin sparks life-threatening conditions along US coast
Hurricane Erin restrengthened and became an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane

M20 motorway in Kent closed after vehicle falls from bridge

M20 motorway in Kent closed after vehicle falls from bridge
Drivers are experiencing heavy delays of an hour or more with traffic at a standstill on the northbound M25

Spain, Portugal wildfires claim lives of two firefighters amid heatwave

Spain, Portugal wildfires claim lives of two firefighters amid heatwave
European wildfires have destroyed more than 70,000 hectares of land in Spain

Qantas hit with record $90 million fine for illegal COVID-19 layoffs

Qantas hit with record $90 million fine for illegal COVID-19 layoffs
Australia's biggest airline sacked more than 1,800 ground workers during the Covid-19 pandemic

World’s youngest billionaires in 2025: 5 Gen Z heirs set to shape future

World’s youngest billionaires in 2025: 5 Gen Z heirs set to shape future
Here are five youngest billionaires in the world as of August, 2025

Gen Z, Gen Alpha slang 'skibidi', 'delulu' added to Cambridge Dictionary

Gen Z, Gen Alpha slang 'skibidi', 'delulu' added to Cambridge Dictionary
Cambridge adds more than 600 new words, including 'skibidi', 'delulu', 'tradwife', to dictionary

Swatch issues public apology over ‘slanted eye' ad amid backlash in China

Swatch issues public apology over ‘slanted eye' ad amid backlash in China
Swiss watch brand sparks uproar on social media from Chinese users over ‘slanted eye’ pose

World's most culturally influential countries in 2025

World's most culturally influential countries in 2025
Let's take a look at 10 top countries in the world that are considered culturally influential, based on various surveys

Air Canada flights remain grounded after attendants defy back-to-work orders

Air Canada flights remain grounded after attendants defy back-to-work orders
Canadian Union of Public Employees invites Air Canada to ‘negotiate a fair deal’

Gen Z workers take more days off for mental health than older colleagues

Gen Z workers take more days off for mental health than older colleagues
52% of workers felt their mental health negatively affected how well they did their job

Small plane crashes on Sydney golf course, two injured

Small plane crashes on Sydney golf course, two injured
The plane took off from Camden Airport around 1 pm and was heading toward Wollongong

Spain wildfires rage as extreme heat hampers firefighting efforts

Spain wildfires rage as extreme heat hampers firefighting efforts
Southern Europe is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons in 20 years and Spain is one of the countries most affected