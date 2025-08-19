US State Department nullifies 6,000 student visas

The US State Department has cancelled visas of around 6,000 international students because of violations of US law and overstays.
On Monday, August 18, the agency said the "vast majority" of the violations were DUI, assault, burglary and "support for terrorism."
The move came as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on immigration and international students.
Of the 6,000 student visas that were revoked, the State Department revealed that about 4,000 of those were revoked because visitors broke the law.
Another 200-300 visas were terminated for "terrorism done under INA 3B", the State Department said, referring to the code that defines acts that violate US law or endanger a human life.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration halted scheduling visa appointments for international students, and in June, the appointments restarted with participants subjected to social media screening.
They said they would search for "any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States."
State Department officers were also instructed to look out for those "who advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to national security; or who perpetrate unlawful anti-Semitic harassment or violence."
Notably, according to Open Doors, more than 1.1 million international students from over 210 countries were enrolled in US colleges in the 2023-24 school year.