Home / World

Times Square temporarily shut down over suspicious package

Authorities blocked off 7th Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets to both pedestrians and vehicles

Times Square temporarily shut down over suspicious package
Times Square temporarily shut down over suspicious package

Police temporarily shut down Times Square on Monday due to reports of a suspicious package found outside police station.

As per multiple reports, around 10:30 am, police found a cylindrical device outside the front door of a police substation in midtown.

Times Square is so crowded all the time with visitors, tourists and commuters that even a small security problem can cause major disruptions.

As a safety precautions, they blocked off 7th Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets to both pedestrians and vehicles.

Afterwards, the bomb squad checked the device and found it was not dangerous.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) posted on X on Monday morning, August 18, "ADVISORY: Due to an active police investigation, avoid the area of West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan within the confines of @NYPDMTS. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area."

The police declared the area safe before noon and began reopening Time Square.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no description of the package was immediately available.

A video footage showed a man leaving the fake device in front of the police station and authorities were still trying to find him.

Essex seaside town hit by major fire, residents evacuated

Essex seaside town hit by major fire, residents evacuated
The local council created a temporary shelter for people who had to leave their homes

Bitcoin falls sharply as crypto market loses $500 million

Bitcoin falls sharply as crypto market loses $500 million
Bitcoin and Ether both fell in price after recently reaching a new record highs

Hurricane Erin sparks life-threatening conditions along US coast

Hurricane Erin sparks life-threatening conditions along US coast
Hurricane Erin restrengthened and became an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane

M20 motorway in Kent closed after vehicle falls from bridge

M20 motorway in Kent closed after vehicle falls from bridge
Drivers are experiencing heavy delays of an hour or more with traffic at a standstill on the northbound M25

Spain, Portugal wildfires claim lives of two firefighters amid heatwave

Spain, Portugal wildfires claim lives of two firefighters amid heatwave
European wildfires have destroyed more than 70,000 hectares of land in Spain

Qantas hit with record $90 million fine for illegal COVID-19 layoffs

Qantas hit with record $90 million fine for illegal COVID-19 layoffs
Australia's biggest airline sacked more than 1,800 ground workers during the Covid-19 pandemic

World’s youngest billionaires in 2025: 5 Gen Z heirs set to shape future

World’s youngest billionaires in 2025: 5 Gen Z heirs set to shape future
Here are five youngest billionaires in the world as of August, 2025

Gen Z, Gen Alpha slang 'skibidi', 'delulu' added to Cambridge Dictionary

Gen Z, Gen Alpha slang 'skibidi', 'delulu' added to Cambridge Dictionary
Cambridge adds more than 600 new words, including 'skibidi', 'delulu', 'tradwife', to dictionary

Swatch issues public apology over ‘slanted eye' ad amid backlash in China

Swatch issues public apology over ‘slanted eye' ad amid backlash in China
Swiss watch brand sparks uproar on social media from Chinese users over ‘slanted eye’ pose

World's most culturally influential countries in 2025

World's most culturally influential countries in 2025
Let's take a look at 10 top countries in the world that are considered culturally influential, based on various surveys

Air Canada flights remain grounded after attendants defy back-to-work orders

Air Canada flights remain grounded after attendants defy back-to-work orders
Canadian Union of Public Employees invites Air Canada to ‘negotiate a fair deal’

Gen Z workers take more days off for mental health than older colleagues

Gen Z workers take more days off for mental health than older colleagues
52% of workers felt their mental health negatively affected how well they did their job