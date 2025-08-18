Essex seaside town hit by major fire, residents evacuated

A major fire broke out in an Essex seaside town prompting residents to evacuate their homes.
Firefighters are actively trying to control the fire which forced 60 nearby residents to leave their homes.
Meanwhile, other nearby residents were adviced to stay indoors with their windows and door shut to avoid smoke.
So far, no one has been reported injured in the fire while the fire service plans to find out what started it once the area is safe enough for an investigation, as per Sky News.
The local council created a temporary shelter for people who had to leave their homes.
One picture released by the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service shows the building on West Avenue in Clacton-on-Sea being consumed by flames during the early hours of Monday while another picture taken after the fire was put out shows that the building was almost completely destroyed inside.
The building housed the Codgers of Clacton furniture store and the Easy Mobility Services office.
John Jacobs, operations support lead at Easy Mobility Services, told Sky News the premises has been "completely gutted."
He added, "All we know is it happened overnight, we understand the whole block is going to be condemned, it will need to come down as far as we know."
On the other hand, Southern Europe is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons in 20 years and Spain is one of the countries most affected.
In the past week, the wildfires in Spain have killed three people and destroyed over 115,000 hectares of land.