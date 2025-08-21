Home / Health

Canada reports case of deadly Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF)

Tick-borne Rocky Mountain spotted fever symptoms in humans include stomach pain, headache, fever, and hives on body

Canada reports case of deadly Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF)
Canada reports case of deadly Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF)

Quebec has reported its first case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), a potentially fatal tick-borne disease.

It has also been detected in dogs in Ontario.

Initially, RMSF, caused by the bacteria Rickettsia rickettsii, was found in the 1890s in the Rocky Mountains.

Tick-borne Rocky Mountain spotted fever symptoms in humans include stomach pain, headache, fever, and hives on the body that starts to appear after two-four days after a person contracts the diseases.

According to the data, the deadly disease has claimed lives of up to 5–10% of patients who are receiving treatments. It has a 25% fatality rate for the untreated cases.

It is important to note that the deadly disease can also infect dogs.

How Rocky Mountain spotted fever is transmitted?

RMSF is transmitted via bites from infected ticks, particularly the American dog tick, discovered from Alberta to Nova Scotia.

Notably, ticks are rapidly expanding northward due to climatic changes.

Canada has reported rare cases in B.C. and Ontario, with clusters reported in dogs near Lake Erie.

How to prevent Tick-borne Rocky Mountain spotted fever?

Health experts recommended avoiding wooded and tall grass areas, wearing protective clothing and keep applying repellents.

Spreading awareness is crucial, though the disease remains rare in Canada.

You Might Like:

Health alert: California resident tests positive for bubonic plague

Health alert: California resident tests positive for bubonic plague
Bubonic plague symptoms includes chills, swollen lymph nodes, and fever

Valley fever cases surge in California: Symptoms, vulnerable population

Valley fever cases surge in California: Symptoms, vulnerable population
Valley fever symptoms include cough, dizziness, dyspnea, night sweats, joint pain, and muscle soreness

Sensitive personality people more vulnerable to experience mood disorders

Sensitive personality people more vulnerable to experience mood disorders
Researchers found that up to 31% of the entire population is considered highly sensitive

AAP updates vaccine guidelines, diverging from CDC on Covid19 shots for kids

AAP updates vaccine guidelines, diverging from CDC on Covid19 shots for kids
Previously, CDC questioned COVID-19 shots for young children and explicitly advised them for all children aged 6 to 23 months

Measles outbreak in Texas officially ended after affecting 700 people

Measles outbreak in Texas officially ended after affecting 700 people
Measles outbreak is finally over in Texas, officials warned the threat still remains due to recent outbreaks in North America

Novo Nordisk slashes Ozempic price for self-pay patients in US

Novo Nordisk slashes Ozempic price for self-pay patients in US
With price reduction, Novo Nordisk aims to make Ozempic more accessible to everyone

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health
Natural ways to boost your collagen with easy dietary changes

Brain implants decode inner thoughts to help patients with speech challenges

Brain implants decode inner thoughts to help patients with speech challenges
The interface has been built to only allow the decoding when users wants, eliminating the risk of invading privacy

From flu meds to antidepressants: Pills that clash with coffee

From flu meds to antidepressants: Pills that clash with coffee
There are some household medicines that when combined with coffee can have less effect on the body

Does black coffee help in weight loss? Science-backed benefits

Does black coffee help in weight loss? Science-backed benefits
Discover a few essential benefits of consuming black coffee daily for overall wellness

What is VEXAS syndrome? Rare genetic condition associated with inflammation

What is VEXAS syndrome? Rare genetic condition associated with inflammation
VEXAS syndrome is marked by repeated inflammation as the immune system attacks the body’s own cells

This common food could help you sleep better, study finds

This common food could help you sleep better, study finds
Including this fruit in your daily diet may support better sleep naturally