Canada reports case of deadly Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF)

Quebec has reported its first case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), a potentially fatal tick-borne disease.
It has also been detected in dogs in Ontario.
Initially, RMSF, caused by the bacteria Rickettsia rickettsii, was found in the 1890s in the Rocky Mountains.
Tick-borne Rocky Mountain spotted fever symptoms in humans include stomach pain, headache, fever, and hives on the body that starts to appear after two-four days after a person contracts the diseases.
According to the data, the deadly disease has claimed lives of up to 5–10% of patients who are receiving treatments. It has a 25% fatality rate for the untreated cases.
It is important to note that the deadly disease can also infect dogs.
How Rocky Mountain spotted fever is transmitted?
RMSF is transmitted via bites from infected ticks, particularly the American dog tick, discovered from Alberta to Nova Scotia.
Notably, ticks are rapidly expanding northward due to climatic changes.
Canada has reported rare cases in B.C. and Ontario, with clusters reported in dogs near Lake Erie.
How to prevent Tick-borne Rocky Mountain spotted fever?
Health experts recommended avoiding wooded and tall grass areas, wearing protective clothing and keep applying repellents.
Spreading awareness is crucial, though the disease remains rare in Canada.