Alex Jones' Infowars sold to The Onion amid bankruptcy proceedings

The Onion now plans to rebuild the website with contributions from popular internet humour writers and creators

  by Web Desk
  November 14, 2024
The Onion, a satirical news site, has purchased Infowars, the media organization headed by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, at a court-ordered auction.

As per multiple outlets, the amount has not been disclosed yet.

Jones announced the sale on X ( formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning saying, “I just got word 15 minutes ago that my lawyers and folks met with the U.S. trustee over our bankruptcy this morning and they said they are shutting us down even without a court order this morning.”

He further added, “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m going to be here until they come and turn the lights off.”

In September, a Texas judge ordered the auction with various groups, including both Jones’ supporters and opponents who showed interest in bidding for the company.

Shortly after the announcement of the sale, Infowars' website was shut down.

The Onion stated that the bid was supported by the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, who won a $1.5 billion (£1.18b) defamation lawsuit against Jones for spreading false rumours about the tragedy.

As per the sources familiar with the sale, The Onion now plans to rebuild the website with contributions from popular internet humour writers and creators.

However, Jones, who founded Infowars in 1999, has promised to continue broadcasting on an alternative platform.

