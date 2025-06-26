How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?

US spends more money on its military than any other country in the world

  • by Web Desk
  • |
How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?
How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?

For decades, the United States has been involved in military conflicts across the Middle East and Afghanistan with a price tag that might surprise you!

This week, US warplanes bombed at least three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, with seven B-2 stealth bombers dropping 14 bunker-buster bombs on key sites like Fordow and Natanz.

As per Al-Jazeera, each bomber worth about $2.1 billion and altogether, more than 125 US planes took part in the mission.

This include bombers, fighter jets, fuel tankers, surveillance aircraft and support teams.

As per the reports, sending and operating all of these aircraft cost the US hundred of millions of dollars.

Beside this, the US has spent around $5.8 trillion over more than 20 years of war.

It is pertinent to note that the US spends more money on its military than any other country in the world.

Millions dead from direct and indirect impacts of US-led conflicts:

Leaving aside the money spent, the biggest cost of US-led wars has been in human lives.

As per an analysis by Brown University’s Watson Institute of International & Public Affairs, wars led by the US since 2001 have directly caused the deaths of about 940,000 people in places like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and other conflict areas after 9/11.

It is pertinent to note that this number does not include people who died from hunger, lack of medical care or diseases caused by war.

If those indirect deaths are included, the total number of deaths is estimated to be between 4.5 and 4.7 million and this number is still increasing.

Trillions spent and more to come in US' war efforts:

The US has already spent $5.8 trillion on wars and on top of that, it is expected to spend at least $2.2 trillion more in the next 30 years.

Read more : World
NHS cyber attack disaster leads to first confirmed patient death
NHS cyber attack disaster leads to first confirmed patient death
The attack caused major problems with 1,100 cancer treatments delayed and 2,000 outpatient appointments cancelled
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding kicks off with romantic songs and luxury celebrations
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding kicks off with romantic songs and luxury celebrations
The wedding is expected to have fewer than 200 guests with famous people like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry
Europe’s 10 low-key destinations for memorable, stress-free holiday
Europe’s 10 low-key destinations for memorable, stress-free holiday
If you are looking for less crowded places in Europe, you can check out the list of the least visited countries in Europe
Bahrain royal Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa debuts stunning art exhibition in Berlin
Bahrain royal Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa debuts stunning art exhibition in Berlin
Al Khalifa turned his family's old house into an art foundation and named it the RAK Art Foundation
Singaporean man detained for stealing $40K from wedding reception
Singaporean man detained for stealing $40K from wedding reception
The culprit gambled most of the amount just few hours after stealing the money from wedding reception
Who Is Zohran Mamdani? Democratic candidate for New York City mayor
Who Is Zohran Mamdani? Democratic candidate for New York City mayor
Zohran Mamdani would be first Muslim and Indian American mayor of New York City if elected
1,000-year-old sword with spiritual symbols discovered in Dutch rive
1,000-year-old sword with spiritual symbols discovered in Dutch rive
Ten centuries old sword recovered from Dutch river displays at a museum in the Netherlands
Cargo ship with new vehicles sinks in North Pacific weeks after fire incident
Cargo ship with new vehicles sinks in North Pacific weeks after fire incident
The Morning Midass sinks in the North Pacific Ocean weeks after fire forces the crew to evacuate
Zohran Mamdani wins New York City mayoral primary as former governor concedes
Zohran Mamdani wins New York City mayoral primary as former governor concedes
Former governor Andrew Cuomo told his supporters that Zohran Mamdani has won
TikTok influencer shot dead during livestream after exposing gangs, police
TikTok influencer shot dead during livestream after exposing gangs, police
Venezuelan TikTok influencer films own assassination on TikTok after denouncing gang leaders
Scorching heatwave pose risks to eastern north america, millions under health alerts
Scorching heatwave pose risks to eastern north america, millions under health alerts
People are recommended to avoid direct sunlight exposure to avoid complications, drink plenty of water, more
Jeff Bezos-Sanchez wedding venue change: Protesters mark 'enormous victory'
Jeff Bezos-Sanchez wedding venue change: Protesters mark 'enormous victory'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding venue changed after widespread protests