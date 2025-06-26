How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?

For decades, the United States has been involved in military conflicts across the Middle East and Afghanistan with a price tag that might surprise you!
This week, US warplanes bombed at least three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, with seven B-2 stealth bombers dropping 14 bunker-buster bombs on key sites like Fordow and Natanz.
As per Al-Jazeera, each bomber worth about $2.1 billion and altogether, more than 125 US planes took part in the mission.
This include bombers, fighter jets, fuel tankers, surveillance aircraft and support teams.
As per the reports, sending and operating all of these aircraft cost the US hundred of millions of dollars.
Beside this, the US has spent around $5.8 trillion over more than 20 years of war.
It is pertinent to note that the US spends more money on its military than any other country in the world.
Millions dead from direct and indirect impacts of US-led conflicts:
Leaving aside the money spent, the biggest cost of US-led wars has been in human lives.
As per an analysis by Brown University’s Watson Institute of International & Public Affairs, wars led by the US since 2001 have directly caused the deaths of about 940,000 people in places like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and other conflict areas after 9/11.
It is pertinent to note that this number does not include people who died from hunger, lack of medical care or diseases caused by war.
If those indirect deaths are included, the total number of deaths is estimated to be between 4.5 and 4.7 million and this number is still increasing.
Trillions spent and more to come in US' war efforts:
The US has already spent $5.8 trillion on wars and on top of that, it is expected to spend at least $2.2 trillion more in the next 30 years.