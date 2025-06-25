1,000-year-old sword with spiritual symbols discovered in Dutch rive

A 1,000-year-old sword with spiritual symbols has been found in the Dutch river during a dredging operation.
According to CNN, the sword has gone on display at a museum in the Netherlands following its discovery during routine maintenance at the Linschoten Estate in March.
The mediaeval sword has been donated to the Rijksmuseum van Oudheden (National Museum of Antiquities) in Leiden.
The museum stated, “The sword remains remarkably well-preserved after a thousand years. Only the organic components, such as the wooden grip and any leather wrappings, have succumbed to time. The iron is barely corroded due to the oxygen-poor environment of the wet soil. Traces of the wooden hilt are still visible on the preserved sword.”
The sword was made from high-quality iron taken from the Veluwe region and has a long crossguard and a pommel shaped like a nut. It is also believed that the sword was placed in the river on purpose.
As per the museum, “Medieval swords were deeply personal possessions: they were either buried with their owner or, alternatively, ritually deposited into water. In the latter case, they are often exceptionally well preserved.”
The sword dated from around 1050 to 1150 and was measured one metre (3.3 feet) in length. It is inlaid with gold-coloured copper, forming the shape of a cross and a spiritual symbol known as an endless knot.