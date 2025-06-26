Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner kick off Jeff Bezos' high-end nuptial in style

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos luxurious pre-wedding festivities in Venice with key guests and a dinner

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are all geared up to celebrate Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's special day in Italy.

Being one of the most prominent invitees on the wedding guest list, the first daughter of the US, along with her husband arrived at the Marco Polo airport in Venice on Tuesday.

Following that, they took a water taxi to reach their temporary residence, St. Regis hotel.

To kick off the wedding celebration, Ivanka was slipped into a red and white perfect-for-summer set featuring an ornate pattern on the cropped top and midi skirt.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at Venice
Styling up her fit for Italy, the mother-of-three paired her two-piece with sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.

Meanwhile, Jared rocked tan slacks, a blue button-down shirt and a black baseball cap.

On the other hand, the soon-to-be-married couple, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's enjoyed a dinner date ahead of their big day, on Wednesday, June 25.

Other guests who will be gracing the glam celebration include Kris Jenner's longtime partner Corey Gamble, Diane Von Furstenberg and Leonardo DiCaprio with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

Furthermore, the guests are requested to not bring any gifts to the wedding.

The official wedding invitation read, "We're making contributions in your honour and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us."

Notably, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have been making donations to the UNESCO Venice Office for the safeguard of the city's culture and to Venice International University to support research and education for sustainable solutions.

