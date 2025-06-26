Greece wildfires: Woman detain for starting blaze with cigarette 

A Georgian woman has been accused of accidentally starting one of several wildfires across the eastern Aegean isle of Chios.
The woman, who was a housekeeper on the island, had admitted to triggering the fire when she negligently discarded a cigarette.
On Wednesday, June 25, Greek fire brigade officials noted that she will appear in court to face charges of unintentional arson.
Speaking to the Guardian, LT Constantine Kozanis shared the unidentified woman's fate; "She is being held in detention overnight and will appear in court tomorrow [June 26, 2025]."
More than 400 firefighters and volunteers with water-dumping aircraft have been battling blazes on Chios since the weekend, which prompted authorities to order evacuation for several villages.
As the fires spread across different regions, fuelled by gale-force winds, officials raised the concerns that some might have been started intentionally.
Giorgos Toumbos, president of the Chios Mastic Producers Union, told the local media outlet on Tuesday, June 24, that officials are focusing on preventing the fires from reaching mastic villages, 14th-century villages famous for producing mastic resin.
With a dramatic increase in forest fires, Greece's government has toughened penalties for arson and ecological destruction.
Now, people responsible for harming the environment will foresee prison terms of up to 20 years and fines of up to €200,000.
Moreover, Greece is experiencing its first heatwave of the summer with temperatures expected to reach 40°C in the coming days.