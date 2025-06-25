Bahrain royal Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa debuts stunning art exhibition in Berlin

Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, who is both an artist and a member of Bahrain's royal family will present his new art exhibition called Quintessence at The Q Gallery for the first time in Berlin.
As per the gallery's website, "Quintessence offers a fresh perspective on the art and culture of Bahrain - beyond common cliché."
It added, "Al Khalifa combines traditional patterns with contemporary forms, reflecting the cultural, architectural, and environmental transformations of his homeland through kinetic aluminum installations."
The statement further said that Al Khalifa's art uses light space and symbols like the "waxing moon" and these appear clearly in pieces such as "Waves V, Coral and Grey Circle."
The exhibition is scheduled to open on June 27 at 7pm and at the beginning of the next year, Al Khalifa's museum dedicated to Middle Eastern and North African art will officially open to the public.
Bahrain royal reflects on his passion for art:
While speaking to the Daily Mail about his passion for art, Al Khalifa said, "I became interested in art at around the age of 14-15 years old. Bahrain was a British protectorate in the late sixties and it was frequented by many British visitors."
He went on to share, "In 1983, along with some young artists we formed an art society and the aim was to promote and nurture artists on the island."
Al Khalifa said he began using aluminium as the surface for his art because it fit his artistic style.
Along with painting and supporting young artists, he also started collecting at and by 2015 he had gathered enough artwork to put on display.
Afterwards, in 2020, he turned his family's old house into an art foundation and named it the RAK Art Foundation.