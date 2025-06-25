NHS cyber attack disaster leads to first confirmed patient death

The attack caused major problems with 1,100 cancer treatments delayed and 2,000 outpatient appointments cancelled

  • by Web Desk
  • |
NHS cyber attack disaster leads to first confirmed patient death
NHS cyber attack disaster leads to first confirmed patient death

A patient’s death has now been officially connected to a cyber attack that targeted the NHS last year.

The attack caused major problems with 1,100 cancer treatments delayed, 2,000 outpatient appointments cancelled and more than 1,000 operations postponed.

Now, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that this is the first patient death linked to that cyber attack, as per Sky News.

It said in a statement, "One patient sadly died unexpectedly during the cyber attack. The patient safety incident investigation identified number of contributing factors that led to the patient's death."

The statement continued, "This included a long wait for a blood test result due to the cyber attack impacting pathology services at the time."

It added, "We have met with the patient's family, and shared the findings of the safety investigation with them."

The IT company Synnovis, which handles blood test services in southeast London was hit by a ransomware cyber attack on June 3, last year.

Deryck Mitchelson, a former chief information security officer for NHS Scotland said, "The death now confirmed is tragic, but it is not surprising."

NHS services disrupted and private records exposed in shocking cyber breach:

This attack is believed to have been done by the Russian group Qilin.

The attack affected several hospital trusts, including Guy’s and St Thomas’, King’s College and Lewisham and Greenwich.

It also disrupted services in primary care across six boroughs and impacted two mental health trusts.

Not only this, private and important information taken from an NHS provider during a cyber attack was reportedly put on the internet for others to see.

Read more : World
How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?
How much have US-led wars cost the world in dollars and deaths?
US spends more money on its military than any other country in the world
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding kicks off with romantic songs and luxury celebrations
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding kicks off with romantic songs and luxury celebrations
The wedding is expected to have fewer than 200 guests with famous people like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry
Europe’s 10 low-key destinations for memorable, stress-free holiday
Europe’s 10 low-key destinations for memorable, stress-free holiday
If you are looking for less crowded places in Europe, you can check out the list of the least visited countries in Europe
Bahrain royal Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa debuts stunning art exhibition in Berlin
Bahrain royal Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa debuts stunning art exhibition in Berlin
Al Khalifa turned his family's old house into an art foundation and named it the RAK Art Foundation
Singaporean man detained for stealing $40K from wedding reception
Singaporean man detained for stealing $40K from wedding reception
The culprit gambled most of the amount just few hours after stealing the money from wedding reception
Who Is Zohran Mamdani? Democratic candidate for New York City mayor
Who Is Zohran Mamdani? Democratic candidate for New York City mayor
Zohran Mamdani would be first Muslim and Indian American mayor of New York City if elected
1,000-year-old sword with spiritual symbols discovered in Dutch rive
1,000-year-old sword with spiritual symbols discovered in Dutch rive
Ten centuries old sword recovered from Dutch river displays at a museum in the Netherlands
Cargo ship with new vehicles sinks in North Pacific weeks after fire incident
Cargo ship with new vehicles sinks in North Pacific weeks after fire incident
The Morning Midass sinks in the North Pacific Ocean weeks after fire forces the crew to evacuate
Zohran Mamdani wins New York City mayoral primary as former governor concedes
Zohran Mamdani wins New York City mayoral primary as former governor concedes
Former governor Andrew Cuomo told his supporters that Zohran Mamdani has won
TikTok influencer shot dead during livestream after exposing gangs, police
TikTok influencer shot dead during livestream after exposing gangs, police
Venezuelan TikTok influencer films own assassination on TikTok after denouncing gang leaders
Scorching heatwave pose risks to eastern north america, millions under health alerts
Scorching heatwave pose risks to eastern north america, millions under health alerts
People are recommended to avoid direct sunlight exposure to avoid complications, drink plenty of water, more
Jeff Bezos-Sanchez wedding venue change: Protesters mark 'enormous victory'
Jeff Bezos-Sanchez wedding venue change: Protesters mark 'enormous victory'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding venue changed after widespread protests