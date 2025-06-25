Europe’s 10 low-key destinations for memorable, stress-free holiday 

There are so many amazing places to travel in the world that it can be sometimes hard to decide where to go.
We travel to find peace and take a break from our busy schedules but sometimes travelling itself becomes exhausting especially when there are too many tourists at the same place.
Some places are also facing problems due to the increasing number of tourists, which is harming the environment and local communities.
Because of this, many famous tourist places in Europe are now seeing protests against too many visitors.
If you are also looking for quieter, less crowded places in Europe for summer holidays, you can check out the list of the least visited countries in Europe for a better and more relaxing holiday experience.
10 peaceful and least visited destinations for memorable getaway:
Considering all these issues, Riviera Travel, a top UK river cruise and tour company, made a list of Europe's least visited countries.
They considered things like sightseeing spots, culture, natural beauty, food and official tourism numbers when making the list.
Here are 10 places that offer experiences that will make your travels beautiful and turn them into something unforgettable.
1. Luxembourg
2. Latvia
3. Estonia
4. Malta
5. Serbia
6. Slovakia
7. Slovenia
8. Bulgaria
9. Romania
10. Hungary