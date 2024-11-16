Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh blessed with second baby

Rohit Sharma has embraced parenthood for the second time with wife Ritika Sajdeh.
Rohit took a creative cue from the iconic sitcom FRIENDS, sharing an animation depicting himself, his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira, and the newborn.
He captioned the post shared on Instagram on Saturday, “FAMILY – the one where we are Four."
The couple, who were blessed with a baby boy on November 15, 2024, overjoyed their fans with the news.
This was not only great for Rohit and his close ones but also for millions of the cricket fans as it increased the skipper’s chances of flying to Australia and being available for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that started on November 22 in Perth.
Earlier, it was reported, the Indian skipper Rohit will not be present at the Test Series, owing to personal reasons.
After the 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home in the Wankhede Stadium, Sharma was asked about reports floating ahead of the series about him.
“I am not too sure about Perth. But fingers crossed,” he responded about the November 22-27 fixture.
For the unversed, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh exchanged vows in 2015 shortly after which they became parents to a daughter.