Angel Reese set to shine as first athlete on Victoria's Secret runway

WNBA star Angel Reese recently made her Hollywood debut with Idris Elba

The Chicago Sky star Angel Reese will make history by becoming the first professional athlete ever to participate as a model in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

WNBA star who recently made her Hollywood debut, took to her Instagram account to announce this exciting update with her 5.1 million followers.

Posting a carousel of her sizzling photoshoot, Reese wrote, “Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. Wings on, heels ready…Catch me on the runway.”

Angel Reese set to shine as first athlete on Victoria’s Secret runway

Reese who is known by the nickname Bayou Barbie, recently shares the screen with Idris Elba in the upcoming film House of Dynamite which is set to release later this month and was directed by Oscar-winning Kathryn Bigelow.

Besides this, Victoria's Secret also posted a video showing Reese in a pink robe, black lingerie and white feather wings to announce her participation.

“Angel Reese, welcome to the runway. The first professional athlete angel…major is an understatement,” the post reads.

The Victoria's Secret lingerie show, which is scheduled to take place next week on Wednesday, October 15, started in 2001 and was held annually for nearly 20 years.

The show was cancelled in 2019 but returned last year which Reese attended.

