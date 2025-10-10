Home / Sports

Ricky Hatton funeral: Manchester to honour boxing legend with grand farewell

The 'Hitman' passed away in September at the age of 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |


Thousands of fans and well-wishers are expected to gather in Manchester to pay their tribute and say a final goodbye to the late Ricky Hatton.

Hatton died on September 14 at the age of 46 and was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances about his death.

The tragic news, which came three months before Hatton was due to fight in an exhibition bout, caused havoc through the boxing sphere as innumerable fans, fighters and pundits remembered the former two-weight world champion's greatest moments.

Today, Friday, October 10, a funeral is set to take place at Manchester Cathedral at 12 p.m., after a procession began at 9:45 a.m. in Hyde.

Ricky Hatton had observed a celebratory career with 45 wins and three defeats from 48 contests. His sense of humour and humbleness also earned him a prominent place in the boxing world.

His standout triumph was his stoppage of Kostya Tszyu in Manchester in 2005.

On the other hand, the boxing legend shared his desire to inspire other, just days before his tragic death.

Hatton had frequently discussed his mental health struggles over the years. 

In a conversation with Darren Barker, conducted just days prior to his death, the boxer expressed hope that his career and personal battles could encourage others to battle their own challenges.

Ricky Hatton had outlined his struggles with depression, particularly in a 2023 documentary titled Hatton.

