Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first billionaire footballer

The CR7 is continuing to create history, as he shared that he will not be retiring from football for 'a few more years'

  • By Hania Jamil
Cristiano Ronaldo has added another feather to his hat, as he has been named the first football player to reach the billionaire status.

According to Bloomberg report, the Portuguese star earned more than $550 million in salary between 2002 and 2023, and has a number of deals and sponsorships under his belt through out his career, including a decade-long deal with Nike worth almost $18 million a year.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has measured the 40-year-old striker's wealth for the first time, the valuation took into account career earnings, investments and endorsements, claiming that Ronaldo's net worth is $1.4 billion.

Although, the football superstar has remained a top earner through out his career, his contract with the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr has secured him a seat at the exclusive table of billionaire athletes.

When Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League in 2022, he reportedly became the best-paid player in football history with an annual salary of around $200 million.

Furthermore, his contract was due to end in June 2025; however, he signed a new two-year deal, reportedly worth more than $400 million.

Besides that, Cristiano Ronaldo received the Prestige Globe Award, at the Portugal Football Globes 2025 ceremony on Tuesday, October 7.

