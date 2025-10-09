Jake Paul pays heartfelt tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr. after his tragic death

Jake Paul has paid an emotional tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr after the teen’s tragic death.
According to The Mirror, the legendary Canadian boxer Arturo Gatti’s son, Gatti Jr, died at the age of 17 in Mexico.
His friends confirmed the passing of Gatti Jr with social media posts on Wednesday, October 8.
Chuck Zito, a friend of the family and former bodyguard of legendary boxer Arturo Gatti, wrote on Instagram, “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to say... R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR. My condolences to Arturo Gatti Senior’s mom, sisters, brothers, and his daughter Sophia.”
Gatti Jr was reportedly found hanged in an apartment in Mexico almost 16 years after his father’s mysterious passing.
As per the French-speaking Canadian network TVA Nouvelles, the amateur boxer who was planning to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a pro was with his mother, Amanda, in Mexico before his death.
The tragic news sparked tributes and condolences from the boxing community.
American boxing professional and influencer was also among the boxers to send condolences, as he wrote on X, “RIP to Arturo Gatti Jr. Very sad to see a young man with so much potential lose his life and do so like his legendary father. May they conquer together up above.”
The cause of Gatti Jr’s death is unclear; however, he was aiming to participate in the upcoming Olympics before pursuing a professional career.