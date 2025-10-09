Home / Sports

Jake Paul pays heartfelt tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr after his tragic death

Boxing legend Arturo Gatti's son, Arturo Gatti Jr, dies tragically at 17

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Jake Paul pays heartfelt tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr. after his tragic death
Jake Paul pays heartfelt tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr. after his tragic death

Jake Paul has paid an emotional tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr after the teen’s tragic death.

According to The Mirror, the legendary Canadian boxer Arturo Gatti’s son, Gatti Jr, died at the age of 17 in Mexico.

His friends confirmed the passing of Gatti Jr with social media posts on Wednesday, October 8.

Chuck Zito, a friend of the family and former bodyguard of legendary boxer Arturo Gatti, wrote on Instagram, “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to say... R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR. My condolences to Arturo Gatti Senior’s mom, sisters, brothers, and his daughter Sophia.”

Gatti Jr was reportedly found hanged in an apartment in Mexico almost 16 years after his father’s mysterious passing.

As per the French-speaking Canadian network TVA Nouvelles, the amateur boxer who was planning to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a pro was with his mother, Amanda, in Mexico before his death.

The tragic news sparked tributes and condolences from the boxing community.

American boxing professional and influencer was also among the boxers to send condolences, as he wrote on X, “RIP to Arturo Gatti Jr. Very sad to see a young man with so much potential lose his life and do so like his legendary father. May they conquer together up above.”

The cause of Gatti Jr’s death is unclear; however, he was aiming to participate in the upcoming Olympics before pursuing a professional career.

You Might Like:

Arturo Gatti Jr, legendary boxer's son dies at 17 in Mexico

Arturo Gatti Jr, legendary boxer's son dies at 17 in Mexico
Arturo Gatti's son was ten months old when his father's dead body was discovered during a family trip in Brazil

Malaysia hits back at FIFA accusation over players' citizenships

Malaysia hits back at FIFA accusation over players' citizenships
Seven players on the Malaysian national team have been suspended for a year over citizenship accusations

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first billionaire footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first billionaire footballer
The CR7 is continuing to create history, as he shared that he will not be retiring from football for 'a few more years'

Hamilton advises Piastri against McLaren orders in Norris title battle

Hamilton advises Piastri against McLaren orders in Norris title battle
Oscar Piastri shows interest in Lewis Hamilton's shocking advice after Lando Norris' contact at the Singapore GP

Cristiano Ronaldo makes shocking retirement confession after new milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo makes shocking retirement confession after new milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his family’s retirement thoughts after receiving Prestige Globe Award

Alexander Zverev slammed over Alcaraz, Sinner court speed comments

Alexander Zverev slammed over Alcaraz, Sinner court speed comments
Zverev blames tennis directors for favoring Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner with court speeds

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Jordi Alba after retirement announcement

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Jordi Alba after retirement announcement
Jordi Alba announces retirement from professional football at the end of the 2025 MLS season

Ronaldo receives ‘special recognition’ for 22-year of service to national team

Ronaldo receives ‘special recognition’ for 22-year of service to national team
Cristiano Ronaldo honoured with the Prestige Globe Award at Portugal Football Globes 2025

LeBron James ends speculation with ‘Second Decision’ reveal

LeBron James ends speculation with ‘Second Decision’ reveal
LeBron James' 'Second Decision' turned out not to be about his NBA future

Cristiano Ronaldo faces shocking ranking in Piers Morgan’s latest opinion

Cristiano Ronaldo faces shocking ranking in Piers Morgan’s latest opinion
Piers Morgan claimed there's one athlete he places above Cristiano Ronaldo

Novak Djokovic survives 'brutal' match to reach Shanghai Masters quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic survives 'brutal' match to reach Shanghai Masters quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his fifth Shanghai Masters tittle and 41st ATP Masters 1000 tittle

Kylian Mbappe set for something special in 2026, hints Rodrygo

Kylian Mbappe set for something special in 2026, hints Rodrygo
Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football