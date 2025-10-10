Home / Sports

Sister Jean Dolores, Loyola Chicago's basketball chaplain dies at 106

Tributes pour in after it was announced that Loyola University Chicago's beloved chaplain died at age 106

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Sister Jean Dolores, Loyola Chicagos basketball chaplain dies at 106
Sister Jean Dolores, Loyola Chicago's basketball chaplain dies at 106

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the beloved Loyola Chicago basketball team chaplain, has passed away at the age of 106.

Jean rose to international fame during the school's fairy-tale run to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament in 2018. She died on Thursday, October 9.

In August, the sister stepped down from her role with the university due to health challenges, though the school said she remained as an adviser in the final months of her life.

On Friday, October 10, Loyola University Chicago issued an emotional tribute for the sister on their official social media accounts.

"This is a tremendous loss of someone who touched the lives of so many people. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts & prayers during this difficult time," the statement read.

Sister Jean, born Dolores Bertha Schmidt on August 21, 1919, and renamed Sister Jean Dolores in 1937, became one of the most talked-about personalities during that 2018 NCAA Tournament.

She did countless interviews and was even celebrated with a bobblehead in her likeness.

Sister Jean Dolores published a memoir in 2023, Wake Up with Purpose! What I've Learned in My First 100 Years, sharing lessons she had learnt throughout her life and offering spiritual advice.

In 1994, she was asked to help student basketball players boost their grades and referred to herself as "the booster shooter".

The same year, she was named chaplain of the men's basketball team, a role which she described in her memoir as "the most transformational and transcendent position" she took over in her life.

You Might Like:

Sciatica forces LeBron James to be sidelined for 2025-26 season start

Sciatica forces LeBron James to be sidelined for 2025-26 season start
The Los Angeles Lakers star player is set to miss the start of the 2025-26 season after missing pre-season

Angel Reese set to shine as first athlete on Victoria’s Secret runway

Angel Reese set to shine as first athlete on Victoria’s Secret runway
WNBA star Angel Reese recently made her Hollywood debut with Idris Elba

Kylian Mbappe aims to surpass Olivier Giroud as France’s top scorer

Kylian Mbappe aims to surpass Olivier Giroud as France’s top scorer
Kylian Mbappe is widely considered as one of the greatest players in the football history

Novak Djokovic reaches Shanghai Masters semi-finals for record 10th time

Novak Djokovic reaches Shanghai Masters semi-finals for record 10th time
Novak Djokovic won the match in tough conditions with 35C temperature and 80% humidity on the court

Daniil Medvedev’s shocking request to ball girl sparks outrage: ‘What a freak’

Daniil Medvedev’s shocking request to ball girl sparks outrage: ‘What a freak’
Medvedev's bizarre request to ball girl at Shanghai Masters leaves fans stunned and calling him 'disgusting'

David Beckham pens ‘special’ post for Victoria after Netflix series premiere

David Beckham pens ‘special’ post for Victoria after Netflix series premiere
Victoria Beckham receives a heartfelt tribute from husband David Beckham ahead of the Netflix series release

Jake Paul pays heartfelt tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr after his tragic death

Jake Paul pays heartfelt tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr after his tragic death
Boxing legend Arturo Gatti's son, Arturo Gatti Jr, dies tragically at 17

Arturo Gatti Jr, legendary boxer's son dies at 17 in Mexico

Arturo Gatti Jr, legendary boxer's son dies at 17 in Mexico
Arturo Gatti's son was ten months old when his father's dead body was discovered during a family trip in Brazil

Malaysia hits back at FIFA accusation over players' citizenships

Malaysia hits back at FIFA accusation over players' citizenships
Seven players on the Malaysian national team have been suspended for a year over citizenship accusations

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first billionaire footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first billionaire footballer
The CR7 is continuing to create history, as he shared that he will not be retiring from football for 'a few more years'

Hamilton advises Piastri against McLaren orders in Norris title battle

Hamilton advises Piastri against McLaren orders in Norris title battle
Oscar Piastri shows interest in Lewis Hamilton's shocking advice after Lando Norris' contact at the Singapore GP

Cristiano Ronaldo makes shocking retirement confession after new milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo makes shocking retirement confession after new milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his family’s retirement thoughts after receiving Prestige Globe Award