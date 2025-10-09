Kylian Mbappe aims to surpass Olivier Giroud as France’s top scorer

Kylian Mbappe recently signals his ambition to make history with France in the upcoming game.
Mabppe is aiming to surpass Olivier Giroud's record and become France's all-time leading gaol scorer in the next match, as he is just six goals away.
Giroud retired from international football in the previous year, having played 137 matches for France and scored a record 57 goals.
While, Mbappe is currently second on France's all-time scoring list with 52 goals in 92 appearances.
The France captain, who is scheduled to play against Azerbaijan on Friday and Iceland next Monday said in a press conference, "I think I'll beat [Giroud], but when, I don't know. Maybe tomorrow, who knows? Maybe later. It's something that will come naturally and I'll move on from there," as per Goal.
Mbappe achieved fame and success in football within a very short time and because of his exceptional talent and remarkable performances, people now see him as one of the greatest players in the sports.
"I'm not breaking any taboos when I say I can score goals against anyone. Every match has its own reality. [Azerbaijan] is a team that held Ukraine to a draw, where we didn't have it easy," he added.
However, it is unclear if he will play because he recently injured his ankle in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Villarreal.