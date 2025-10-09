David Beckham pens ‘special’ post for Victoria after Netflix series premiere 

Home / Sports

  • By Bushra Saleem
David Beckham penned a “special” note for wife Victoria Beckham ahead of her first Netflix series release.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, October 9, the Inter Miami co-owner, who joined his wife and former Spice Girl at the world premiere of her documentary series in central London, shared a heartfelt tribute for Victoria.

The former English football professional wrote, “Such a special evening celebrating Victoria Beckham on Netflix. We love you so much and can’t wait for people to watch and see just how much of a warm, loving and hard-working person you are… we are so proud.”

Along with the post, the co-owner of Salford City also shared some clicks from the star-studded evening.


Besides Beckham, their kids Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham and Cruz Beckham, along with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, were also present at the world premiere to support their mom.

The 51-year-old who called herself a “clumsy girl” who “desperately wanted to be loved” in the official trailer of the series said, “People used to think I was a cow who never smiled. But... I do smile. Don’t be shocked!”

“People thought, ‘She’s a pop star, she married a footballer. Who does she think she is? It's not about him, it's about me,” he added.

The Netflix series, Victoria Beckham, is all set to launch on Thursday, October 9. 

The three-part documentary will take viewers inside the fashion designer and singer’s life, including her pop career, family moments, challenges in her fashion career and preparations for Paris Fashion Week.

