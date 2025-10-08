Home / Sports

Arturo Gatti Jr, legendary boxer's son dies at 17 in Mexico

Arturo Gatti's son was ten months old when his father's dead body was discovered during a family trip in Brazil

  By Hania Jamil
Arturo Gatti Jr, legendary boxer's son dies at 17 in Mexico

Canadian boxing legend Arturo Gatti's teen son has tragically passed away at 17. He was found hanged in a Mexico apartment.

16 years after his father's mysterious death, Arturo Gatti Jr died on Tuesday, October 7.

As reported by TVA Nouvelles, the teenager was in Mexico with his mother, Amanda Rodrigues, before his shock passing. He was reportedly found dead by a neighbour.

Earlier today, former boxer Jean Pascal shared that Gatti Jr had passed away.

Pascal paid his tribute with an Instagram Story featuring an AI image of the two Gattis together, with the text, "Sixteen years after losing his father, the world loses another Gatti.

He added, "The son of a legend two fighters, one legacy. Both gone too soon. May they reunite in peace. My heart is heavy... life can be unfair sometimes."

The 42-year-old concluded the emotional social media post, noting, "I'm sending strength, love and prayers to his family. May he rest in power, like his father a true warrior."

Chuck Zito, who served as Gatti Sr's bodyguard throughout his career, was first to share the devastating news on Wednesday.

Alongside a series of clicks of Gatti Jr and Sr on Instagram, he wrote that the teen was discovered "the same way they found his father" in Brazil 16 years ago.

Arturo Gatti Jr was aiming to follow in his dad's footsteps and carve out a boxing career of his own before his death. 

Starting his career at the age of six, the 17-year-old went on to enjoy several amateur bouts.

The young prodigy, who shared a close relationship with Mike Tyson, was expected to one day turn professional.

He was born just 10 months before his dad's infamous passing out in Brazil, which is still a topic of fierce controversy 16 years later.

Arturo Sr, a former two-weight world champion, was found dead in Brazil while on vacation with his son and wife, Amanda Rodrigues, back in July 2009.

Rodrigues, who discovered the body, was initially charged with murder; however, following the autopsy, it was deemed that the boxer had taken his own life while on a family holiday in Brazil.

