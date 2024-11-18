World

Vladimir Shklyarov’s death under close investigation after mysterious fall

Vladimir Shklyarov married a fellow Mariinsky Theatre dancer, Maria Shirinkina, with whom he had two children

  • November 18, 2024
Renowned Russian ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov has tragically died at the age of 39 after falling from a fifth-floor balcony in St. Petersburg.

As per Reuters, Russian investigators are examining the death of a principal dancer. Police in the city report that the early evidence indicates the fall was likely accidental.

He had been struggling with severe back, foot and hip pain and was on strong painkillers which may have contributed to the incident.

His death was confirmed by the world-famous Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg on Saturday in a statement, noting, “This is a huge loss not only for the theatre's staff but for all of contemporary ballet.”

It further added, "Our condolences to the artist’s family, loved ones, friends and all the numerous admirers of his work and talent."

The tragic incident occurred just days before Shklyarov was scheduled for a complex spinal surgery.

Fellow dancer Irina Baranovskaya wrote on her social media, “He went out onto the balcony to get some air and smoke, lost his balance [on the very narrow balcony] and fell down. Shklyarov loved life, family, loved children and the public.”

Shklyarov dedicated two decades of his remarkable talent to the Mariinsky Ballet.

Throughout his career, he performed leading roles for iconic productions like Giselle, Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet.

To note, in 2013, Shklyarov married a fellow Mariinsky Theatre dancer, Maria Shirinkina, with whom he had two children.

