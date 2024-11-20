Donald Trump names Linda McMahon, WWE co-founder, as education secretary

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) co-founder Linda McMahon to serve as education secretary in Donald Trump’s second term in the White House.
According to BBC, Trump has picked his transition co-chair as the nominee for the secretary of education on Tuesday, November 19, 224.
The upcoming president said in a statement, “Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World. We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort.”
The 78-year-old, in the announcement post on his social media platform, Truth Social, praised McMahon and wrote that she is doing an “incredible” job as transition team co-chair.
Moreover, the longtime Trump ally previously led the Small Business Administration during his first presidency. She also donated millions of dollars to his 2024 presidential campaign.
McMahon also chaired America First Action, a super PAC backing Trump's reelection, and successfully raised $83 million in 2020, whereas in 2016, she helped his candidacy with a $6 million contribution after he secured his first Republican presidential nomination.
Furthermore, Trump, who will be sworn at the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025, has so far picked 11 members for his cabinet.