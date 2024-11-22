Donald Trump earns opportunity to challenge hush money case after election win

A New York judge on Friday, November 22, gave Donald Trump the green light to seek the dismissal of his hush money criminal case in which he was convicted earlier this year.
As per Reuters, the judge’s decision comes after Trump won the US presidential election on November 5.
Trump was due to be sentenced on November 26, however earlier this week, prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office asked New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan to consider delaying all proceedings in the case until Trump completes his four-year presidential term.
Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyer, who are Republicans, have argued that the case should be dismissed.
They also claimed that having the case ongoing while he is president would create “unconstitutional barriers” that would badly affect his ability to perform the duties as president.
For now, Merchan set a deadline of December 2 for Trump to file a request to dismiss the case and gave prosecutors until December 9 to submit their responses.
Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.
With this win, Trump not only becomes the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.
Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.