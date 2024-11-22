Sixth tourist dies after suspected 'tainted drinks' in Laos

A second teenage Australian, who was in critical condition after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos, has passed away in a hospital in Bangkok.
Her family announced the news of her sad demise on Friday, raising the death toll in the mass poisoning of foreign tourists to six.
“We are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace,” her family said to Australian media.
They further added, “We find comfort and solace in knowing that Holly brought so much joy and happiness to so many people.”
Holly Bowles, who was just 19 years old, had been in critical ill after the poisoning in Laos more than a week ago.
An officer at Vang Vieng's Tourism Police office, who refused to disclose his name, told The Associated Press on Friday that the “number of people” have been detained in the case but that no charges have been filed yet.
On Friday, the U.S. State Department issued a health alert for tourists in Laos, warning of “suspected methanol poisoning in Vang Vieng, possibly through the consumption of methanol-laced alcoholic drinks.”
Previously, the Australia's prime minister announced on Thursday that Bowles’ friend Bianca Jones, who is also 19-year-old, had died in a Thai hospital where she had been taking emergency treatment following a night out drinking with a group, while Bowles — remained in a hospital "fighting for her life."
Previously,a 28-year-old British woman, Simone White, an American and two Danish tourists have also died in Laos.